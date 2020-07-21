Nigerian man nabbed for allegedly keeping fifteen children in chains

Pretoria - A Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly keeping fifteen children tied in chains in Suleja local government area, in Niger State, police have said on Monday.

In a statement, Niger State police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said that the children were between two and 10 years of age, and were kept by the 46-year-old man under the guise of running an Almajiri school.

Almajiri is a system of Islamic education practised in northern Nigeria.

Abiodun said the children were all tied up by the legs with three strong chains and were found in the most dehumanising condition.

"The children have been handed over to the Niger State Child Right Agency."