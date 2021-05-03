Nigerian student offered 19 scholarships across US and Canada

CAPE TOWN - A Nigerian student has been offered 19 scholarship opportunities to the value of more than $5 million (about R72m) for undergraduate study programmes across the United States and Canada.

Victory Yinka-Banjo, 17, hails from Lagos and is one of Nigeria’s brightest stars.

According to a CNN report, the teenager said that she applied to a number of universities and was not even sure whether she would be accepted anywhere.

Victory said she is passionate about technology education and mentorship, especially to underserved communities.

Her other interests include cutting-edge research in overlaps between computer and medical science (computational biology/bio-informatics) as well as public speaking and vocal empowerment.

She is committed to the betterment of Nigeria by the country's young people.

According to CNN, Victory has been given potential full scholarships from the Ivy League schools of Yale College, Princeton University, Harvard College and Brown University.

Other scholarship offers in the US include those from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Virginia.

In Canada, Victory has been offered the Lester B. Pearson scholarship from the University of Toronto and the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow (KMILOT) scholarship from the University of British Columbia.

According to Punch Nigeria, in 2020 Victory was named the world best candidate in English as a second language (speaking component) by the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) after achieving A stars in the 2019 Cambridge IGSCE.

She also made the list of top five best candidates locally and globally in other examinations, such as UTME, IELTS and SAT.

Punch Nigeria reported that she has won several international and local awards in public speaking, essay competitions, mobile app development, leadership and science competitions, among others.