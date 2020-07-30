Nigerian widow alleges cop raped her for not wearing face mask

By Siphumelele Khumalo Johannesburg - A 32-year-old Nigerian widow has alleged that a policeman attached to the Sakpenwa Police Division, Tai Local Government Area, abducted her and took her to a guest house where he raped her at gunpoint for not wearing a face mask, the Daily Nation reported. “I was returning from Bori to Port Harcourt when I met some police officers at a checkpoint. They arrested me for not wearing a nose mask. They kept me long there with them. “Thereafter they carried me from one place to the other, claiming they want to take me to the police station but never took me to any police station. “After some time, they took me to a guest house where one of them raped me till dawn,” she said.

During her arrest, the victim allegedly sought help by sending a text message. It was also alleged that the perpetrator threatened to take her cellphone.

The Daily Nation reported that the incident took place on Tuesday and since then, human rights activist Prince Wiro called on the Rivers State Police Command to investigate the allegations.

“There is no justification for a punishment of rape to be meted out to a woman because she flouted Rivers State government order on use of nose masks. I expect the police to take this matter seriously.

“You know there’s a recent order from the inspector general of police charging every command to do everything possible to make rape a thing of the past in the society.”

Police public relations officer Nnamdi Omoni said the matter was brought to their attention.

He said the woman had submitted a written statement on the incident and the police were looking for the officers involved.

African News Agency (ANA)