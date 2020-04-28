Nigerian woman stabs mother-in-law to death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA - A 37-year-old Nigerian woman from Gobirawa village in Niger State has been arrested by police for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law to death, the Vanguard reported on Tuesday. According to the local publication, police said the woman had a misunderstanding with her husband, which subsequently led to their divorce. It was said the woman believed that her 70-year-old mother-in-law instigated the divorce. "It was based on this assumption that the suspect traced the mother-in-law to her village and stabbed her to death," the publication said. Meanwhile, a man in Imo State was arrested for stabbing his mother and then setting their home on fire.

According to Today Nigeria, police said the incident occurred at Umudagu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli local government area.

It was said the man stabbed his mother following an altercation.

"A swift reaction from neighbours and police prevented the suspect from killing himself and his mother in the burning house," a police officer was quoted as saying.

In another incident, a man from Nasarawa State was arrested for allegedly killing his daughter in an attempt to please his lover, The Nation reported.

The local publication said the man was a single father to his six-year-old daughter after the death of his wife in 2018. According to the report, the problem started when his girlfriend fell pregnant and she began having issues with his daughter.

"According to the man, the woman insisted that the only condition on which she would marry him and not terminate the pregnancy was if he eliminated his six-year-old daughter," the publication said.

The Nation reported that, on February 12, the woman allegedly put pressure on him to throw his daughter into an unused well.

"She accused the little girl of being behind the numerous bad dreams she was having."

The man reportedly obliged and dumped his sleeping daughter in the well.

"They both convinced themselves she was a member of a secret cult and witchcraft," said the publication.

The lifeless body of the girl was discovered the next day by a neighbour who was drawing water from the well.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Yaron Blecher











