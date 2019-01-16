Civilians flee as security forces aim their weapons at the buildings of a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Khalil Senosi/AP

Johannesburg - South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Wednesday said terrorist attacks such as this week's attack on the Dusit Hotel in Nairobi, which killed at least 15 people including Kenyans and foreigners, are deeply concerning and have no place in Africa. The Chairperson of Dirco's Portfolio Committee Siphosezwe Masango sent condolences to the people of Kenya on behalf of the committee.

“The world must root out these violent attacks and decisively deal with the conditions that provide fertile ground for them. The committee believes that negotiations are always preferable in resolving these issues,” said Masango.

He added that stability, which is so essential for accelerated economic growth in Africa, was being undermined by such attacks.

Security forces help civilians flee the scene as cars burn behind, at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Ben Curtis/AP

“All necessary measures should be taken to protect and assist vulnerable citizens. What happened in Kenya should not be happening, and all concerned should work hard in ensuring a safer world and a safer Africa," he added.

African News Agency (ANA)