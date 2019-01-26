Oliver Mtukudzi during a tribute ceremony for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at State Theatre in Pretoria. Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Harare ‑ Zimbabwean music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi will be laid to rest Sunday at his rural home in Madziwa village, Mt Darwin, in Mashonaland Central province, about 150 km north of the capital. Mtukudzi, who succumbed to diabetes on Wednesday at Avenues Clinic in Harare, was a declared a national hero for his illustrious career spanning over four decades.

The burial arrangements announcement was made by information, publicity and broadcasting services minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, in the capital Friday.

The musician’s body will be taken to the National Sports Stadium in the capital on Saturday 26 January for a music concert and send-off before being flown to his ancestral home.

A music gig and send-off, dubbed Tuku Memorial Concert, has been organised by the youth, sports, arts and recreation ministry in recognition of the legendary musician’s “heroic works in the development of Zimbabwean music in general”.

Prior to that, Mtukudzi’s body will lie in state at his residence in Norton on Friday.

From his residence, he will pass through Pakare Paye Arts Centre, where a church service is going to be held.

Pakare Paye Arts Centre is an arts development hub established by Mtukudzi in 2003. The centre is meant for developing talent in many practical artistic endeavours, particularly music, dance, drama, poetry and storytelling.

Although declared a national hero, President Emmerson Mnangagwa had indicated that the government would allow the late musician’s family to lead the programme and set the date.

The decision to bury Mtukudzi is said to be in honour of his wish, which he reportedly had disclosed to several confidants.

