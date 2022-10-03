Pan-African Parliament and Morocco pledge to work towards implementation and realisation of Agenda 2063

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco have chartered a way forward for the harmonisation of their parliamentary action to support the mandate of the PAP in achieving the objectives of the African Union, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. The commitment forms part of a Joint communique sanctioning the official visit of a high-level PAP delegation to the Kingdom of Morocco, where the President of the PAP and his delegation held consultations with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Retired Honourable. Rachidd Talbi Alami and the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Retired Honourable. Naam Miyara.

The PAP and the Parliament of Morocco have agreed to work closely to establish formal frameworks and communication channels to support the policies, programmes, objectives and activities of the Continental Parliament. The two parties will also put in place mechanisms to ensure the enactment of enabling legislation for the effective implementation and realisation of Agenda 2063 and its effective integration into the respective National Development Plans. Additionally, the PAP delegation commended the Kingdom of Morocco for its ratification of the Protocol to the constitutive act of the AU relating to the PAP, also known as the Malabo Protocol. The two parties agreed to work together to urge the AU Member States that have not yet done so to ratify the Protocol.

