A consultative meeting of the PAP East African Regional Caucus to sensitise countries on the ratification of the Malabo Protocol is to kick off in Kenya. File picture: @AfrikParliament/Twitter.

Johannesburg – A four-day consultative meeting of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) East African Regional Caucus to sensitise East African countries on the ratification of the revised PAP Protocol, also known as the Malabo Protocol, is to kick off in Kenya, Nairobi on Monday. The theme of the meeting is: Building regional consensus on AU legal instruments and promoting the ratification of the protocol to the constitutive act of PAP: engaging civil society organisations in the promotion of AU legal instruments.

The Malabo Protocol is intended to extend the powers of the PAP into a fully-fledged legislative organ. It requires a minimum of 28 countries to ratify it before it comes into force. To date, 12 countries have ratified.

One of the main issues to be addressed during the meeting is the slow pace at which member states move in respect of ratification and domestication of African Union (AU) legal instruments so participants will call on stakeholders to expedite the process through engagement with civil society organisations.

PAP is one of the nine organs of the AU with the mandate to promote economic and social integration through making laws.