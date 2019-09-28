Harare - Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was finally laid to rest in a simple burial in his rural home town of Kutama on Saturday.
His coffin, adorned in a Zimbabwean flag and white flower arrangements spelling the word Dad, was placed in front of a stage-like structure on which his widow, Grace, and family were seated for the church service.
"It was his last wish to be buried at his rural home," said Shuvai Gumbochuma, Grace's sister, at the service.
She added that Mugabe felt betrayed and that is why the family snubbed the state's elite shrine.
Mugabe's burial place caused tension between the government, which wanted him to be buried at the National Heroes Acre, a hilltop shrine in the capital of Harare, and his family who wanted him to be laid to rest in Kutama.