Policeman, assailants dead following Tunisian knife attack

Cape Town - A police officer and three assailants were killed in the Tunisian resort town of Sousse over the weekend - 140 kilometres south of the capital of Tunis - after assailants rammed a vehicle into authorities and attacked them with knives. According to British free-to-air television channel BBC, the assailants were shot dead after the incident, which is being described as a terrorist attack. The suspected militants rammed their vehicle into a National Guard checkpoint at a junction near the city's port. It is unclear if the assailants were tied to any particular extremist group. Al Jazeera reported that after the attack, security forces pursued the assailants, who took the officers' guns and vehicle through the Akouda district of the city's tourist area of El-Kantaoui.

The north African nation's prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, appeared to suggest the assailants' planning might have been faulty.

While announcing the arrest of a fourth suspect who had been on board the vehicle that rammed the National Guard officers, the prime minister said terrorist groups wanted to signal their presence.

"But they got the wrong address this time. The clearest proof of that is that the authors of this attack were eliminated in a few minutes”, said Mechichi.

Sousse was the site of Tunisia's deadliest attack in 2015 when a gunman killed 38 people, most of them British tourists.

Tunisians, Britons, Germans, Belgians, French and at least one Irish citizen were among the dead in that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS).

Saudi Arabia denounced the lateset attack in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

ANA