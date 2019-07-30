Angry Malawians have demanded that first lady Gertrude Mutharika refund the more than one million rand she and her entourage splashed out on a recent trip to the UK. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Johannesburg – Angry Malawians have demanded that first lady Gertrude Mutharika refund the more than one million rand she and her entourage splashed out on a recent trip to the UK as British tax payers fork out over a billion rand annually in aid of the economically deprived country. Malawi’s Human Rights Defenders Coalition has threatened to drag the First Lady to court over the spending spree, the Muravi Post reported.

Mutharika travelled to Britain last week with a large group of aides, including the vice president’s wife Judith Chimulirenji, to see her son graduate from university.

According to the Maravi Post Mutharika took 12 personal assistants with her while Chimulirenji was accompanied by 10 personal assistants.

Reports of the entourage staying at the five-star Dorchester hotel, where rooms cost £700 to £900 a night and suites £5 500 have left Malawians fuming with many forced to survive on less than R20 a day.

The anger at the unnecessary expenditure comes on the back of the May presidential elections which many have perceived as fraudulent but resulted in Peter Mutharika retaining power.

Last year the president denied allegations of corruption, including claims he was given bribes of nearly R52 million for a contract to supply food to the police.

African News Agency (ANA)