Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration along the streets of Khartoum. A pregnant woman was killed and several other people injured when fighting broke out among soldiers near the site of a mass protest in Sudan's capital. File photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

Khartoum - A pregnant woman was killed and several other people injured when fighting broke out among soldiers near the site of a mass protest in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, a medical organization said Wednesday. Soldiers had fired shots at each other for unknown reasons near the army headquarters where thousands of protesters have been staging a mass sit-in for several months, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement.

The shooting comes on the second day of a 48-hour nationwide strike - in which medics, lawyers, civil servants and airline personnel are participating - aimed at pressuring the transitional military council to make way for a civilian government.

Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for decades, was deposed and arrested in a military coup in April that followed months of anti-government protests.

But protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir's former regime and have clamoured for more concessions.

