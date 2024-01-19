President Ramaphosa spearheads South African delegation at 19th NAM Summit in Uganda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at the forefront of the South African delegation attending the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, held at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Convention Centre in Kampala, Uganda. The summit, themed "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence," is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 20.

According to a statement released by The Presidency on Friday, South Africa's participation in the NAM Summit is guided by four strategic foreign policy pillars, emphasising advancing national interests, enhancing the African Agenda, influencing global multilateral architecture reform, and promoting South-South Cooperation and North-South Dialogue. Ramaphosa's arrival in Kampala on January 18 precedes the summit, which is preceded by a meeting of NAM Ministers held from January 17 to 18. The NAM Summit is held every three years and serves as the highest decision-making authority of the Movement.

Azerbaijan, who has chaired the NAM since 2019, will formally hand over the position to Uganda in 2024 for the next three years until 2027. Uganda's Chairship is set to focus on key areas such as regional and international peace and security, the fight against terrorism, international migration, humanitarian crises, human trafficking, drug smuggling, as well as Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. During the two-day Summit, Azerbaijan, as the outgoing Chair, will report on the Movement's activities during its chairship. The President of Uganda, Mr. Yoweri Kagura Museveni, is then expected to be elected by acclamation as the new Chair of the NAM.

The Summit is anticipated to adopt crucial documents, including but not limited to the Kampala Final Outcome Document, the Kampala Declaration, and the NAM Ministerial Declaration on Palestine. With 120 Member States, NAM stands as the largest grouping of countries outside the UN. It plays a significant role in global and multilateral affairs since its inception in 1961. It has been instrumental in representing the interests of developing countries, addressing issues like the eradication of colonialism, supporting struggles for liberation, and advocating for world peace.

Following the NAM Summit, Uganda is set to assume the Group of 77 (G77) Chairship and host the G77 Third South Summit from January 21 to 23. This Summit, themed ‘Leaving No One Behind,’ aims to foster a new cooperation dynamic among the 134 Member States, focusing on trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and the digital economy. The G77 plus China is the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries in the United Nations, and South Africa actively participates in its work to strengthen the economic independence of Southern countries, complementing North-South cooperation. The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, will accompany and represent President Ramaphosa at the G77 plus China.