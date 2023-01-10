Probe launched after video shows soldiers throwing bodies onto pile of burning rubbish

The Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) has launched an investigation following a viral video showing soldiers dumping bodies onto a pile of burning rubbish. In the short clip, at least one man, dressed in SANDF uniform, can be seen looking on and filming the incident on cellphones.

The incident is believed to have taken place in November last year in Mozambique, where South Africa has committed forces as part of the SADC mission in Mozambique In a short statement, the SANDF condemned the incident. “The SANDF was recently made aware of a video clip circulating on social media depicting members in a yet unidentified defence force uniform throwing deceased bodies in a pile of burning rubble as well as the SANDF member(s) standing around watching them.”

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa explained that once the forces are committed, they form part of a combined force and fall under the command and control of SAMIM. South Africa only supports their mission logistically. He said the force commander of SAMIM was conducting an investigation surrounding the involvement of its members in this despicable act. “The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book.”

The DA’s Kobus Marais said the contents of the video were unacceptable. “This must be rejected in the strongest possible way. This is another embarrassment and an international blunder under the leadership of Minister Modise and President Ramaphosa,” he said. Marais said while soldiers were deployed in Mozambique, they were still members of the SANDF.

