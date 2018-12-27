Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is one of the Middle East’s longest ruling leaders and has crushed two previous bouts of protests in recent years. File picture: Burhan Ozbilici/AP

Cairo - Sudan's Omar al-Bashir fended off a march by opponents on his presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, unleashing his security forces in hopes of putting an end to an Arab Spring-style uprising. But nearly a week of protests has pointed to the weaknesses threatening his 29-year hold on power.

Despite the heavy hand of police, who have reportedly killed at least 37 protesters, al-Bashir's response has been feeble. He left the capital ahead of Tuesday's march on his palace, and he has been fumbling and vague in addressing the economic crisis that prompted the outburst of anger.