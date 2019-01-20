President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo as president-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after that country’s Constitutional Court confirmed the election outcome. "President Ramaphosa has called on all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court and commit to continue with a journey of consolidating peace, uniting the people of Congo, and creating a better life for all," the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of the DRC for conducting peaceful elections and commended them for exercising restraint and staying calm when waiting for the Constitutional Court to make a determination.

"And now that the highest court in the land has ruled, all the people of Congo and all stakeholders are urged to accept the outcome of the court and move on to consolidate democracy and preserve peace, stability, and security of the country," he said.

Ramaphosa reiterated the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC in keeping with United Nations Charter, the African Union Constitutive Act, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) treaty.

He emphasised the need for full implementation of the peace, security, and cooperation framework in the DRC and the Great Lakes region.

Ramaphosa assuring the president-elect and the people of the DRC of South Africa's continued commitment to support them in the journey to peace, stability, security, and development, the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)