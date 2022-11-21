Ramaphosa in UK for official state visit; set to meet King Charles lll, PM Rishi Sunak

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa is on an official state visit of the UK between today (Tuesday 22 November) and tomorrow Wednesday (23/11), at the invitation of King Charles III, who ascended to the throne this year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll. Yesterday (Monday), Ramaphosa was welcomed at Stansted Airport, London, by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting and David Gordon-Macleod, special representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Story continues below Advertisement

The South African Presidency said in a statement that Royal State Visits are in the furtherance of bilateral relations and as a symbol of respect and of the importance the UK ascribes to its relations with a particular country. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived yesterday (Monday) in the UK for an official state visit of the UK and Northern Ireland, the Presidency said. l SA PRESIDENCY Ramaphosa is the first head of state to be hosted for a State Visit by King Charles III. The Presidency confirmed yesterday that First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe will not be attending the State Visit with Ramaphosa.

“On the advice of her doctors, the First Lady could not travel on a long-haul flight due her recovery from recent surgery on her eyes,” said the Presidency. Ramaphosa will also hold official talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to review a range of issues of a bilateral, continental and global nature, the Presidency said. “Key sectors under consideration for mutual benefit and to support economic growth and development in South Africa include infrastructure development, mining, energy, manufacturing, agro-processing, business process outsourcing and tourism.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa will be officially welcomed by King Charles III at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Later in the day, the president will address a Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament, before being hosted to a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, said the Presidency. “On Wednesday, 23 November, the president, accompanied by the Earl of Wessex, will participate in a roundtable (discussion) on climate change and biodiversity.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The president will visit the Francis Crick Institute, the largest biomedical research institute in Europe, where he will be briefed on the partnership between South Africa and the UK in this area of science. Ramaphosa is expected to participate in a bilateral business roundtable at Lancaster House where economic co-operation will be deliberated by South African and UK ministers and secretaries of state respectively, officials as well as business leaders, the Presidency said. Ramaphosa will also attend a banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor of London in honour of the president.