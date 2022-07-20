Ramaphosa pushes for citrus exports to Europe as he hosted EU Council President Michel in Tshwane

Pretoria – President Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted the EU Council President, Charles Michel at his official Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria as South Africa seeks to strengthen ties with the bloc. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the bilateral meeting centred around cementing the South Africa-EU strategic partnership and discussing key trade and peace and security issues.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The South Africa-European Union strategic partnership functions within the framework of the Trade, Development and Cooperation Agreement (TDCA), which was ratified in 2004. The EU is South Africa’s largest trading partner as a bloc,” Magwenya said. Since the adoption of TDCA, total trade increased from R150 billion in 2000 to R843bn in 2021. Exports to the EU increased steadily over the years, growing from R64bn in 2000 to R482bn in 2021. During the same period, imports from the EU also increased from R86bn in 2000 to R361bn in 2021.

“President Ramaphosa welcomed the reflection on strengthening and growing existing bilateral trade ties and the commitment to resolve current and urgent trade matters particularly on the export of citrus products from South Africa to the EU. “President Ramaphosa supported the process of further discussions to be held at ministerial level to work out a solution that will allow for sustained trade in the citrus sub-sector,” Magwenya said. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left South Africa’s citrus farmers in limbo, faced with millions of dollars in losses due to the international sanctions that have closed off the traditional Russian market.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa is the world’s second largest citrus exporter and Pretoria is scrambling to find other markets to keep the vast sector afloat, amid the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February. On peace and security, Ramaphosa was “encouraged” by the expression of EU support to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) efforts in stabilising the security situation in Mozambique. “South Africa, the EU and the SADC share a common obligation in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region and the rest of Africa,” Magwenya said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Regarding food security, the Presidency said Ramaphosa welcomed Michel’s pledge which commits the EU to support Africa’s efforts to achieving food security and decreasing the continent’s dependence on agricultural inputs that are exported from elsewhere in the world. “In this regard a joint project plan was agreed to assist Africa in developing its own fertiliser production capacity. The commitment follows positive reception to President Ramaphosa’s proposal to the G7 countries at the recent G7 summit hosted in Germany, that Africa be enabled to invest in developing its fertiliser to deal with food insecurity,” Magwenya said. Ramaphosa commended the “positive development” of the EU-Africa partnership, which continues to flourish following the AU-EU Summit held in February 2022 in Brussels.

Story continues below Advertisement