Ramaphosa: Reinforcement of multilateralism, reform of UN system and a rules-based international order is needed now more than ever

Speaking at State House in Nairobi on his two-day state visit to Kenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa couldn’t allow global dynamics to distract the continent from the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063. “We are witnessing how global power relations are being realigned,” said Ramaphosa.

He said that the conflict in Ukraine had caused volatility in the global economy and had badly affected developing economies. “We cannot allow these global dynamics to distract us from the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063.” Ramaphosa added that in the current circumstances, the need for global solidarity, the reinforcement of multilateralism, the reform of the UN system and a rules-based international order had become much more important and urgent.

Ramaphosa applauded his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, for the stance he took at the UN General Assembly in September, when he called for a UN that was “fit-for-purpose” and that would legitimately and efficiently deal with threats to international peace and security. Ramaphosa said the continent had made important progress over the last two decades, but said he was aware of the need to improve good governance, promote peace and stability and strengthen democracy.

Ramaphosa and Ruto also agreed that the two nations would implement a new visa-free regime which would allow ordinary Kenyan passport holders entry into South Africa, visa-free for up to 90 days per calendar year, and vice versa. Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Wednesday, the governments of Kenya and South Africa agreed on a visa-free regime to promote trade and investment. “South Africa and Kenya should work with other like-minded countries to defend the core values and interests of the AU and to ensure its strategic focus is directed at the social and economic development of the continent.

“Global developments underline the urgent need to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area, which presents enormous opportunities to grow intra-Africa trade and encourage the industrialisation and diversification of African economies.” Ramaphosa said South Africa was concerned about security developments in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and was calling on all parties to immediately refrain from any armed conflict, and to respect the territorial integrity of the DRC and engage in dialogue to resolve differences. “South Africa supports Kenya, as the former chair of the East African Community and co-convener of the Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Process, in its efforts to reduce tensions and to promote peace and stability.