Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Chris McCready performing a total knee replacement operation using the state-of-the-art Mako robotic-assisted surgery system. Photo supplied.

The Urology Hospital in Pretoria has successfully applied robotic surgery in almost 2 000 major urological procedures. This groundbreaking surgery is reportedly the way of the future for medicine.

Africa’s first black robotic surgeon, Dr Kabo Ijane, who has trained both locally and in Europe, encouraged his peers to embrace robotic surgery.



“Robotic surgery affords us more precision, allows us to access difficult places and there’s the advantage of magnification and three-dimensional viewing,” said Dr Ijane.

“From a patient’s perspective, recovery is much quicker, they spend much less time in hospital, they are back at work quicker – sometimes within two weeks and generally, robotic patients don’t require blood transfusions,” he added.

The Urology Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa has successfully applied robotic surgery in almost 2 000 major urological procedures. Video: Zodidi Dano/African News Agency

Dr Ijane has conducted 11 prostatectomies and plans to expand to other procedures.