Rwanda reimposes strict lockdown in capital after Covid-19 cases surge

Kigali – Rwanda has reintroduced tough lockdown measures in its capital, Kigali, after a surge in coronavirus cases.

The government has also banned movement into and out of the city, except for essential services and for tourists, it said, citing a jump in the number of cases found in a given sample of tests, known as the positivity rate.

"All employees, public and private, shall work from home, except for those providing essential services," the government said in a statement.

Rwanda, which has 11 259 coronavirus cases and had 146 deaths, said the number of tests returning positive has tripled to 7.7% from 2.6% at the start of this month.

African nations are grappling with a second wave of the coronavirus, with infections rising to at least 3.3 million and 79 500 deaths so far, a Reuters tally showed.