File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Seven brands of Kenyan peanut butter have been banned in Rwanda, and suspended in Uganda, after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) suspended the brands last week and instructed the manufacturers to discontinue production and recall stock that had already been supplied for sale until corrective measures are taken, according to a report on Tuesday. Tests carried out by KeBS confirmed high levels of aflatoxin contamination. Aflatoxin is a poisonous cancer-causing compound.

Following the ban Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) instructed the public to stop consuming the products and ordered importers, distributors, supermarkets and retailers to stop the importation, distribution and sale of the “incriminated” brands and return the same to suppliers amid investigations, the East African reported.

“Further reference is made to the announcement of Kebs on seven substandard peanut butter brands on sale, issued on November 4. Rwanda FDA would want to inform the public that the following brands are suspended and recalled while conducting deep investigations,” the FDA's acting Director-General, Dr Charles Karangwa said in the statement.

The suspended brands include Truenutz by Truenutz Kenya, Fressy by Fressy Food Company Limited, Supa Meal by Supacosm Products Limited, Nuteez by Jetlak Foods Limited, Sue’s Naturals by Nature’s Way Health, Zesta by Trufoods Limited and Nutty by nature by Target Distributors.