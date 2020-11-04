Rwandan business university closes due to financial problems
JOHANNESBURG - The management of KIM University in Rwanda has announced that the university will close down permanently due to financial problems.
In a statement on Tuesday, the university said: “The office of the acting vice-chancellor would like to inform all students that due to financial problems we regret to inform you that KIM University will not reopen for teaching and other related services.”
According to the statement, the decision follows a meeting between the university’s management and the student representatives that took place on October 20.
The university urged students to fetch their academic transcripts from the office of the academic registrar before November 20 so that they can start to register at other universities, while those who have completed their modules must clear for graduation by November 16.
In July, the Ministry of Education announced the permanent closure of two more institutions of higher learning over quality issues.
The latest colleges to shut were Indangaburezi College of Education (ICE) and the Christian University of Rwanda.
KIM University rebranded from the Kigali Institute of Management, formerly the International College of Accountancy and Management. The private institution of higher learning offered post-secondary education and training in business management and related disciplines.
Most universities in East Africa have resumed teaching and learning following several months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.
ANA