Rwandan business university closes due to financial problems

JOHANNESBURG - The management of KIM University in Rwanda has announced that the university will close down permanently due to financial problems.

In a statement on Tuesday, the university said: “The office of the acting vice-chancellor would like to inform all students that due to financial problems we regret to inform you that KIM University will not reopen for teaching and other related services.”

According to the statement, the decision follows a meeting between the university’s management and the student representatives that took place on October 20.

The university urged students to fetch their academic transcripts from the office of the academic registrar before November 20 so that they can start to register at other universities, while those who have completed their modules must clear for graduation by November 16.

In July, the Ministry of Education announced the permanent closure of two more institutions of higher learning over quality issues.