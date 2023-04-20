SA, Namibia to discuss diplomatic, trade relations and maybe the Phala Phala scandal?

Namibian President Hage Geingob and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are today set to meet and map out a plan to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. But diplomacy, trade and security in the SADC region may not be the only issues placed on the table today.

It remains to be seen if the two leaders will address the media and tackle the white elephant in the room - the Phala Phala scandal that has landed Geingob's counterpart Ramaphosa in hot water over recent months including Namibia's handling of the entire saga. In June last year, Geingob's office refuted claims of his involvement in the Phala Phala scandal. A statement from the presidential office read: "There is absolutely no truth in the allegations that President Geingob inappropriately used his office to assist President Ramaphosa."

Geingob's office also poured cold water on suggestions that the Namibian government had "toured" a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of foreign currency worth 4 millions US Dollars that was kept inside a couch at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. This comes after news reports surfaced that Imanuwela David, thought to be the mastermind behind the theft, had skipped South Africa and travelled to Namibia where he was later apprehended by authorities. The statement said: "It also does not suggest that President Geingob may have in any way participated in and/or abetted foreigners in kidnapping and torturing any person, as maliciously and recklessly suggested by certain individuals in Namibia and South Africa. Such suggestions and insinuations are devoid of any truth in their entirety, and these were simply made to score cheap political points.It added at the time: "