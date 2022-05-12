SADC youth forum holds regional symposium on AU Transitional Justice Policy

CAPE TOWN – The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) in collaboration with Southern Africa Youth Forum (SAYoF-SADC) will host the hybrid conference in Johannesburg, South Africa and virtually from May 12 to 13, where about 40 youth leaders from all Southern Africa Development Community countries (SADC) will gather to gain knowledge of Transitional Justice (TJ). The regional conference will explore the roles that young people can play to initiate and lead TJ processes using the AU Transitional Justice Policy as a resource and a guide, the body said in a statement.

Mr. Kamala Dickson, Head of SADC Youth Parliament has landed is South Africa ahead of The Regional Symposium.#SADCYOUTH pic.twitter.com/fTQZ0zzeap — Southern Africa Youth Forum (SAYoF-SADC) (@SAYoF_SADC) May 11, 2022 The IJR and co-host SAYoF-SADC are inviting the youth to a scheduled Zoom meeting, under the theme: Southern Africa Regional Conference on the Role of Youths in promoting Transitional Justice. More delegates are expected to arrive in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday to participate in Thursday’s Regional Symposium to foster the domestication of #AUTJP. SAYoF is a co-ordinating body and a regional platform for youth and youth organisations in SADC, and works with the SADC Secretariat, as well as being a youth representative in the SADC-CNGO (SADC-Council of Non-Governmental Organisations).

It was a honor to engage with the Vice President of Ghana, H.E @MBawumia on Wednesday last week. We were joined by different leaders from Ghana's government, our host @NPP_GH and our partners @KAS_africa @idualliance#YouthsInLeadership #YouthsInPolitics pic.twitter.com/OARzuQWng8 — Young Democrat Union of Africa (@YDUA_AFRICA) May 11, 2022 SAYoF-SADC has been established to cater for the increasing demand by young people to be participate as stakeholders in regional processes, solidarity at national and regional level, participation in sustainable transformation and in the agenda set by SADC Heads of State, the SADC Secretariat, SADC organs among other regional and International stakeholders, using the Youth Development Model (YDM). Looking forward to @SAYoF_SADC x @_IJR_ regional symposium to foster the domestication of #AUTJP.



In the meantime, here are some of our region’s young leaders, Hon.@Inna_Hengari MP, Namibia & @MartinezDirkse spokesperson of the President of PDM 🇳🇦👏🏽#SADCYouth @YDUA_AFRICA #Y4P pic.twitter.com/HYXy2NkrKb — Cynthia Chigwenya (@cy_chigwenya) May 10, 2022 SAYoF-SADC comprises youth organisations, young people and formations working in all SADC member states, taking advantage of their diversity and innovativeness to transform lives at regional and national level. IOL