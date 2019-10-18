File picture: Reuters

Four hundred Ethiopians formerly imprisoned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have returned home. This is after the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs secured the release of 1,400 nationals imprisoned in KSA following discussions between the two countries.

The returnees were welcomed at Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa by an official from Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya’s Star newspaper reported.

The crimes committed by the returnees were not outlined and neither was it confirmed if those released would continue serving their jail terms in local prisons or be set free.

According to the foreign affairs ministry, 32,890 Ethiopian migrants jailed in different countries have been returned in the past three months alone.