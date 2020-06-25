Seychelles reports new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months

Victoria - The Seychelles has reported five new coronavirus cases, ending a two-month period in which the holiday paradise had claimed to have successfully contained the disease.

Five crew members of a Spanish fishing fleet which entered the Seychelles on Tuesday have tested positive and been put in isolation, Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon said on Thursday.

None of the patients were currently showing symptoms, according to Gedeon.

On Wednesday evening, Gedeon had placed the number of new infections at three.

The Indian Ocean archipelago of 115 islands, which earlier this year reported 11 coronavirus cases, had managed to contain the virus since April 5.