Sisi party in commanding position in Egypt's parliamentary polls

Cairo - Egypt's Mostaqbal Watn (Nation's Future) Party took a commanding lead in parliamentary polls on Sunday as the election commission announced results from a second round of voting.

Pre-selected lists headed by the party, which strongly supports Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, won all 284 seats allocated for the 596-seat chamber through a winner-takes-all system.

Its candidates also won 59 of the 73 seats contested by individual candidates that have so far been declared by the commission.

Remaining individual seats will be decided in run-offs later this month and in early December. Sisi can appoint 28 legislators directly.

Turnout in the two rounds of voting in an election that began on October 24 was 29% so far, according to the election commission.