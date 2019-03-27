Dirco minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will travel to Mozambique and Zimbabwe on Thursday to hand over donations to victims of Cyclone Idai. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Durban - Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will travel to Mozambique and Zimbabwe on Thursday to hand over donations to victims of Cyclone Idai, her department said in a press release on Wednesday night. Sisulu would be accompanied by members of the business community led by Patrice Motsepe, founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals.

"Minister Sisulu is expected to visit the city of Beira in Mozambique and the Chimanimani District in eastern Zimbabwe to hand over the donations made by South African citizens, companies and members of the Diplomatic Corps, who heeded the earlier call for assistance by the Minister. The donations include financial aid, clothes, water purifiers, non-perishable food items and blankets," said the statement.

Sisulu would also meet with rescue teams including the South African National Defence Force, South African NGOs, United Nations Agencies and volunteers.

African News Agency (ANA)