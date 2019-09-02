Relatives grieve as bodies of some of the victims are retrieved by rescuers, after a flash flood in Hell's Gate national park near Naivasha, Kenya. Picture: AP Photo

Nairobi - Six bodies have been recovered and one tourist is still missing after they were swept away by a flash flood in Hell's Gate National Park, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed on Monday. A search and rescue team was dispatched on Sunday after the group, which is said to have included five Kenyans, a local tour guide and one tourist whose nationality is not yet known, were swept away amid heavy rains, KWS said on its official Twitter page.

The gorge where the incident occurred was closed to the public due to the continuing rains.

The KWS said that since a similar tragedy in 2012, when seven people were killed, emergency exits have been clearly marked along the gorge.

Hell's Gate is a popular wildlife park about 100 kilometres north-west of the capital, Nairobi.

Its beautiful landscape inspired Disney's The Lion King and the gorges in Hell's Gate were used as a location for Tomb Raider, the blockbuster movie featuring Angelina Jolie.

dpa