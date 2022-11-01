Somali students flock to health facilities to donate blood to twin-bomb victims

Cape Town - Somali students are flocking to hospitals in their numbers to donate basic essentials as well as much-needed blood to the victims of a twin bombing in the country's capital, this past weekend. The number of people killed by two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to at least 120 people, the health department said on Monday, citing Africanews.

The attacks are Somalia's deadliest since a truck bomb killed more than 500 people at the same location five years ago. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for Saturday's blasts, the group said in a statement. President Sheikh said that the cruel and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent people by the morally bankrupt and criminal Al-Shabaab group cannot discourage, but will further strengthen Somalia’s resolve to defeat them once and for all, the president tweeted after the attack.

He ended by saying that his government and brave people will continue to defend Somalia against evil. Somalia’s blood shortage The United Nations and World Health Organization announced in August that it is in the process to build Somalia's first national blood bank.

