Sudanese protesters shout slogans as they march during a demonstration against the military council, in Khartoum, Sudan. An African Union envoy says Sudan's ruling military council and the country's pro-democracy movement have reached a power-sharing agreement, including a timetable for a transition to civilian rule. File photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla.

Johannesburg - The Sudanese military and the opposition have reached agreement on a power-sharing transitional government, the BBC reported early Friday, citing African Union mediators. The main opposition grouping Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) and the military are to take turns at the helm of a sovereign council - the highest level of power - for three years. Fresh elections are to follow.

The two sides also agreed to investigate recent violence in Sudan which has led to scores of deaths.

Anti-government demonstrations began in Sudan late last year with protesters calling for long-time leader Omar al-Bashir to go. The military stepped in in April, launching a coup and arresting him.

But protesters have argued that the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir's former regime and have sought more concessions and a transition to civilian government.

dpa