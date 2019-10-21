Khartoum - Sudan's prime minister named a commission on Sunday to investigate a raid on a sit-in in June in which security forces killed dozens near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, following repeated calls for justice from protest and civilian groups.
The commission will have broad powers to summon witnesses, including officials, and will be given access to official documents, security reports and medical records, according to a report by state news agency SUNA.
The decision was issued late on Sunday, a day before a mass rally planned by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded demonstrations leading to the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in April and continues to call for justice for protesters who were killed or wounded.
The SPA welcomed the appointment of the commission, calling it "the first brick in the structure of a fair investigation and the revelation of the perpetrators of the crime".
The commission will be headed by human rights lawyers Nabil Adib. It will include senior security officers as well as other lawyers.