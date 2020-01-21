Tanzania and Uganda remain major tourist sources for Kenya, the East African publication reported. File picture: Reuters/Njeri Mwangi

Johannesburg - Tanzania and Uganda remain major tourist sources for Kenya, the East African publication reported on Tuesday. It cited a tourism sector performance report which showed that Kenya received 245 437 tourists from America last year, the highest from one country, while Tanzania and Uganda were second and third with 223 010 and 193 740 respectively.

International tourist arrivals data from Kenya’s department of immigration and border management showed that Rwandan visitors to Kenya recorded the highest increase of 24.63 percent to 43 321 visitors in 2019 compared with the previous year.

Arrivals from Uganda are expected to rise this year following the introduction of Uganda Airline’s direct flight from Entebbe to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

"The security situation remained stable in the year with sustained investments by the government in a number of campaigns to woo tourists paying off," the report said.