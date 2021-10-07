Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Gurnah, whose novels include "Paradise" and "Desertion", writes in English and lives in Britain.

Stockholm - Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns (roughly R17 million).

The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up - economics - a later addition.

Past winners have primarily been novelists such as Ernest Hemingway, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Toni Morrison, poets such as Pablo Neruda, Joseph Brodsky and Rabindranath Tagore, or playwrights such as Harold Pinter and Eugene O'Neill.