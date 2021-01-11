Tedros Ghebreyesus, Graça Machel among award-winning African leaders of 2020

Cape Town – The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards committee has unveiled that the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been named the African of the year 2020.

The list of winners include the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, as the African Political leader of the year 2020, Graça Machel as the African Climate Champion of the year 2020, alongside 10 other distinguished Africans in a keenly contested poll.

Other winners included Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, vice-chancellor, Niger Delta University, Nigeria, who has been named the African Educationist of the Year, and Nicky Oppenheimer, chairperson Oppenheimer Generations, South Africa, who is African Industrialist of the Year.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the poll attracted more than 120 000 votes on the ALM website, with more than 7 million active online engagements during the voting period and more than 5 000 votes via email.

The winners will be honoured and presented with honour instruments on February 26 during the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award ceremony, the statement said.