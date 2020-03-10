Thai man who escaped Covid-19 tests in Zimbabwe was 'coughing and sneezing'

Pretoria – The Thai national who escaped from a hospital in Zimbabwe before being tested for Covid-19 disease was coughing mainly at night, had a fever and was sneezing, the health and child care ministry has said.

In a communique seen by African News Agency, the ministry said a police report had been filed and authorities had searched for the 26-year-old-man at the home address he provided to the hospital.

“The latest case referred to the Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital as a suspected case is that of a 26-year-old man who came into Zimbabwe on the 14th of February from Thailand," the statement said.

"He presented at Wilkins Hospital on the 8th of March – more than 14 days after arriving from Thailand – as a referral from a private institution where he had reported a two-day history of cough, fever and sneezing."

“On admission to Wilkins, he did not meet the World Health Organisation case definition of a suspected case but was still earmarked for a Covid-19 test due to the intensified surveillance that the country has adopted," the statement added.