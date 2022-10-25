Thai plastic surgeon and popular YouTuber kidnapped in Mali, finally home after ransom paid

Bangkok, Thailand - A Thai plastic surgeon kidnapped while travelling in Mali has returned home after a ransom was paid, local media reported on Tuesday. Nopparat Rattanawaraha - who runs a popular YouTube channel where he posts travel clips - said he was on a tour of Mali and Burkino Faso, both nations that are grappling with bloody and long-running insurgencies.

Thai foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the 49-year-old was freed after a 5.5 million baht (about R2.7 million) ransom was paid, the Bangkok Post reported. Nopparat is believed to have been taken in the small eastern town of Kemparana, near the Mali-Burkina Faso border. He was found there 25 days after his abduction, the Thai foreign ministry said, according to the Bangkok Post.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone who has worried about me," Nopparat said in a Thai-language post on his Instagram account on Monday. Video posted online on Tuesday, shared by Thai media, appeared to show Nopparat arriving at a Bangkok airport. Nopparat reportedly arrived in Mali on September 28, and his family alerted the Thai embassy in Senegal after they did not hear from him for a few days.

