The Gambia is seeking to attract “quality” visitors as the west-African nation attempts to shed its image as a sex tourism destination. "What we want is quality tourists. Tourists that come to enjoy the country and the culture, but not tourists that come just for sex", Abubacarr Camara, the director of the Gambia Tourism Board, said.

Sex tourism in the nation has been booming since the 1990s, when budget package tours to the country became popular. There are plenty of stories about Gambian “bumsters” — a term used to describe unemployed Gambian men who target Western women whom they see as a meal ticket to the UK. Social media plays a huge role when it comes to scamsters who target rich UK grannies.

But, now, there are increasing numbers of British grannies who turn the scam on its head, indulging in the charms of the Gambian men but keeping their wallets tightly closed, writes The Sun UK. A top tourism official of the country of around 2.5 million people said the government would welcome tourists interested in the positive side of the country and not those who came just for sex, citing a report by the EasternEye. IOL