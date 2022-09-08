Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The Gambia tells UK grandmas to leave young Gambian men alone and stop paying them money for sex

Photo: Gambia: Red Dolphin Lifeguard Volunteers

Photo: Gambia: Red Dolphin Lifeguard Volunteers

Published 46m ago

Share

The Gambia is seeking to attract “quality” visitors as the west-African nation attempts to shed its image as a sex tourism destination.

"What we want is quality tourists. Tourists that come to enjoy the country and the culture, but not tourists that come just for sex", Abubacarr Camara, the director of the Gambia Tourism Board, said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sex tourism in the nation has been booming since the 1990s, when budget package tours to the country became popular.

There are plenty of stories about Gambian “bumsters” — a term used to describe unemployed Gambian men who target Western women whom they see as a meal ticket to the UK.

Social media plays a huge role when it comes to scamsters who target rich UK grannies.

Story continues below Advertisement

But, now, there are increasing numbers of British grannies who turn the scam on its head, indulging in the charms of the Gambian men but keeping their wallets tightly closed, writes The Sun UK.

A top tourism official of the country of around 2.5 million people said the government would welcome tourists interested in the positive side of the country and not those who came just for sex, citing a report by the EasternEye.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

tourismtourism and leisure industrytravel and tourismsexual behaviourTourism

Share

Recent stories by:

Chad Williams