The votes are in: Ugandan school wins World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity, bags $50 000

A few weeks ago, people were encouraged to vote for schools around the world who made the shortlist of the T4 Education initiative, which is a global organisation committed to providing engaging tools, initiatives, and events for teachers to improve education. The tiny school in Northern Uganda has emerged triumphant, not only winning the category for Overcoming Adversity, but also bagging a whopping $50 000 to plough back into the school

The school, which is located in Pece Acoyo in Gulu District, has grown from two classrooms to serve over 450 students and currently has one of the highest student retention rates in the country, according to the school’s management team. Founded under extremely difficult circumstance which include war and the 2020 global Covid-19 pandemic, the school managed to rise above its challenges and put itself on the world stage as a leading learning institution. The award is one of the world’s most prestigious education prizes

“The five World’s Best School Prizes – for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives – celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society’s progress especially in the wake of Covid-19,” said Salman Shaheen from T4 Education. Project Shelter Wakadogo was chosen as the winner of the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity from among the Top 3 finalists for the prize. The other finalists were Pinelands North Primary School in South Africa, which is one of the country’s leading institutions for fostering inclusivity in education, and Escola Evandro Ferreira Dos Santos in Brazil.