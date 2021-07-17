‘There is no succession battle at The Synagogue, Church of All Nations’ says church board

The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, SCOAN, the mega church that TB Joshua had pastored for over 30 years before his passing on June 5, has debunked rumours by local media that there is a succession battle at the church. In a statement issued on its official Facebook page, the church said that:

“Our attention has been drawn to an article published in This Day Newspaper on Wednesday July 14, 2021 titled: 'Synagogue: Succession Battle Begins as THIS DAY Interview is Cited as Evidence’. “The contents of the article regarding an alleged 'succession battle' are completely false and should therefore be disregarded. We want to inform the general public that there is no succession battle at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). We are sons and daughters of love and shall continue to let love lead as we follow the instructions laid down by Prophet TB Joshua. “Thank you for your prayers and support as we continue to honour the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.”

According to initial media reports leading up to the funeral of the late church leader his wife, Evelyn Joshua, is reportedly set to take over the reigns of the megachurch that is located in Ikotun area in Lagos. Furthermore, according to online news publication Daily Post Nigeria, there have also been talks of one of Joshua’s disciples taking over the leadership of the SCOAN. Joshua died on June 5 shortly after a live broadcast.