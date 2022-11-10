These two African leaders have been at the helm of their countries for over 80 years

With a median age of 25 years old, the African continent is the youngest in the world. With that said, why do we have so many old African leaders? The retirement age in most African countries for the working force is 60 years old. With that said, aren’t some of the continent's leaders well above retirement age?

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, Cameroon’s president marked 40 years in power. He is 89 years old. Paul Biya is Cameroon's second head of state and came to power on 6 November 1982 following the resignation of President Ahmadou Ahidjo on 4 November. According to the Cameroon Presidency website, Biya’s road to top office started in October 1962, when he was appointed Chargé de Mission at the Presidency of the Republic upon his return from Paris.

In 2020, a wave of protests erupted across Cameroon, with citizens calling for Biya to step down as president and make way for someone new. Let’s move to Equatorial Guinea, where this country’s president has been in power for 43 years. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is the world’s longest-standing leader. In September, his party announced that he would run for office again in November elections, likely extending his 43-year rule, a tenure that began when he snatched power in a 1979 coup.

Story continues below Advertisement

Honorary mentions Jose Eduardo dos Santos was the president of Angola from 1979 to 2017. He ruled Angola for 38 years. Dos Santos died on 8 July 2022, at a Barcelona hospital, at the age of 79 Denis Sassou-Nguesso is also one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents. His accumulated rule of the DRC is 36 years.

Story continues below Advertisement