This is how Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is progressing

Benjamin Kagina

Most developed countries are in the advanced stages of Covid-19 vaccination rollouts. But a large number of developing countries, including most across Africa, are still at the early stages, mainly due to a shortage of shots.

African countries are trying to overcome the shortfall by using a multi-pronged approach to secure vaccines. This includes sourcing them through:

* the Covax facility. This is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. It’s led by global health organisations including Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the World Health Organisation, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations;

* the Covid-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, which was established by the African Union;