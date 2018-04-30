As many as 5 000 registered voters have died before the finalisation of the biometric voter registration exercise. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Johannesburg - As many as 5 000 registered voters have died before the finalisation of the biometric voter registration exercise, a senior Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has revealed.

The state-owned Herald newspaper on Tuesday reported that while speaking at a recent Zimbabwe Union of Journalists election reporting workshop in Masvingo, ZEC Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Magadi revealed the shocking development.

However, Magadi assured journalists that “by the time the country goes for elections, the names of the deceased would have been removed from the roll”.

“Our system is foolproof that when one dies today, we will know it and remove the name from the voters’ roll,” he said.

ZEC’s chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba is on recorded as saying the 2018 elections cannot be rigged because the voting system is foolproof.

Popular opposition MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, who has been drawing massive crowds at his campaign rallies, has declared that his party will win 70 percent of the vote if the elections expected before August are not rigged.

African News Agency/ANA