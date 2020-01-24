Johannesburg - The ministry of health in Uganda on Friday confirmed another outbreak of yellow fever following the death of three people in the Moyo and Buliisa districts, Hoima region.
The country also experienced outbreaks in 2016, 2018 and 2019, rendering the disease endemic.
In the latest outbreak, two men aged between 18 and 21 tested positive for the disease in Moyo district, according to the department, while in Buliisa, a 37-year-old-man and his 38-year-old wife were also infected. The wife survived and is reportedly healing well.
"The husband was a cattle farmer trading in milk between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)," said Ugandan health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng at a press briefing.
She said her department, together with the WHO, had dispatched rapid response teams to the affected districts to support investigations and search for infections.