Three held over death of influential Kenyan political blogger

Cape Town - Keiyan police have revealed the harrowing account of political blogger Augustus Mutuku Mwathe’s death as told by his partner. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Mutuku, who died following an attack on February 2, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported on Thursday night via Twitter.

Mutuku was described as “an influential political blogger, strategist and grass-roots mobiliser”. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Augustus Mutuku Mwathe, who died after being attacked by unknown assailants on February 2, 2021. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 24, 2021 The DCI said that Mutuku “met his death after allegedly falling out with an aspiring candidate for a political seat in Kibwezi, in the forthcoming general elections”.

Kibwezi is located roughly 195km south-east of the capital Nairobi. Aspiring politician Amos Kyondu, Administrative Police (AP) officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Abdullahi Wako, and Abed Musembi, an employee of Kenya Power and Lighting Company, were arrested in connection with the death. Mutuku is said to have called his romantic partner and informed her it would not be long until he was home from Club DK in Mlolongo, just outside Nairobi. Musembi was allegedly driving him home.

Mutuku’s partner repeatedly tried to call him when he did not arrive home. She received a phone call the following morning when he was at Shalom Hospital in Athi River, south-east of Mlolongo. A citizen had transported the critically injured Mutuku to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Mutuku’s partner found him “in pain, complaining of severe abdominal pain, inflicted during the assault”, before his death.