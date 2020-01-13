File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Three teachers were killed near Kenya’s border with Somalia in a suspected attack by al-Shabaab militants early on Monday, Reuters reported. Citing a police report, the news agency said a child was also wounded by a stray bullet when the militants attacked Kamuthe primary school in Garissa County. They also burned down a nearby police station and destroyed a telecommunications mast.

Al-Shabaab has targeted Kenya in frequent attacks as retaliation for the country sending troops into Somalia to clamp on cross-border raids and kidnappings.

Last week, four schoolchildren were killed following a gunfight between militants group and local police in Garissa.

The United States has increased its presence in Kenya after al-Shabaab killed three Americans in an attack on a military base.