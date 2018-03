US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in a news conference with Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Workneh Gebeyehu. Picture: Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP

Nairobi - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cancelled scheduled events on Saturday on the second day of a visit to Kenya because "he is not feeling well", a State Department spokesman said.

"The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has cancelled his events for the day," spokesman Steve Goldstein said.

Reuters