Johannesburg – A light aircraft flown by a trainee male pilot made a crash landing at the Malindi International Airport on Kenya's coast after losing one of its wheels mid-air. Before Monday’s crash landing the Cessna 152 aircraft had been forced to fly for two hours to exhaust its fuel supply and avoid exploding when landing, the East African reported.

“The control tower noticed that its fore wheel was missing while mid-air and the pilot was advised to fly for two hours due to security reasons,” Malindi airport manager Mohammed Karama said.

As the plane made its emergency landing, a security team, the fire brigade and medical personnel from Tawfique Hospital had already arrived at the airport in preparation for the unfolding drama.

The trainee pilot was uninjured. However, he and his tutor were taken to hospital for psychological counseling due to the trauma.