Tunisia extends Covid-19 curfew until January 15

JOHANNESBURG - Tunisian authorities have extended a curfew imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic until January 15, Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported. The curfew is in effect daily from 8pm until 5am the following day. ANI said Tunisia had also announced the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia due to the detection of a new strain of the coronavirus first reported in Wuhan, China a year ago. Other measures put into place to combat the virus include extending a ban on movement between governorates (administrative divisions) as well as gatherings, demonstrations, fairs, and meetings, in addition to the closure of cafes at 7pm. Public celebrations to mark the new year will also not be allowed.

Wearing a face mask in public is still compulsory across Tunisia in addition to the continued application of preventive and hygiene measures, namely physical distancing, ventilation and hand washing.

News agency Tunis Afrique Presse reported that the Covid-19 death count in the Sousse region had risen to 277, following the death of two more people. The area has also reported 72 additional infections, including two health workers, out of 311 tests conducted.

Infections have reached 8 385 in the region, 8 296 of them since the border reopened in June.

Among those infected, 60 are currently hospitalised in Sousse private and public health facilities, with 22 in intensive care units.

According to the health ministry, the North African country recorded 134,802 cases of Covid-19 to date, out of which there have been 104,401 recoveries and 4,570 deaths.

ANA